JT Daniels Named USC Starting QB over Kedon Slovis, Matt Fink, Jack Sears

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 21, 2019

Southern California quarterback JT Daniels throws a pass during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Notre Dame Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

USC announced Tuesday that JT Daniels has been named the starting quarterback for the opening game of the season against Fresno State on Aug. 31.

Head coach Clay Helton made the decision after conferring with offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, per Antonio Morales of The Athletic.

Kedon Slovis will be the team's No. 2 quarterback, followed by Matt Fink and Jack Sears.

     

