JT Daniels Named USC Starting QB over Kedon Slovis, Matt Fink, Jack Sears

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

USC announced Tuesday that JT Daniels has been named the starting quarterback for the opening game of the season against Fresno State on Aug. 31.

Head coach Clay Helton made the decision after conferring with offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, per Antonio Morales of The Athletic.

Kedon Slovis will be the team's No. 2 quarterback, followed by Matt Fink and Jack Sears.

