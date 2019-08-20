Report: Raiders' Antonio Brown's 2nd Helmet Grievance Hearing Likely on Friday

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown will reportedly have a second hearing about his helmet grievance this week.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, an independent arbitrator will likely hear Brown's argument Friday and there should be a "timely resolution" to the situation.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported Monday Brown filed a grievance when the NFL ruled he couldn't wear a Schutt AiR Advantage helmet that's less than 10 years old.

An arbitrator ruled against Brown in his first grievance on Aug. 12. The seven-time Pro Bowler wanted to continue wearing a helmet that is no longer certified as safe to use in games or during practice by the National Operating Committee on Standards for Athletic Equipment.

Following that ruling, Brown took to Twitter to find the Schutt AiR Advantage helmet manufactured in 2010 or later:

As noted by Florio, the NFL didn't include that helmet among the list of 11 models banned in 2018.

NFL.com's Grant Gordon said Brown's argument in his second grievance is he should be afforded the same one-year grace period afforded to other players and he's also accusing the NFL of arbitrarily applying its rules.

Per NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala, the league notified multiple players, including Brown, prior to the start of last season they would have to change their helmets to approved models in 2019.

Brown has taken this helmet saga to extreme lengths with ESPN's Adam Schefterreporting Aug. 9 he was threatening to retire if he couldn't wear his old helmet.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden told reporters Tuesday Brown practiced with the team and was wearing a certified helmet.

Oakland will play its third preseason game Thursday against the Green Bay Packers. The team will open the regular season Sept. 9 when it hosts the Denver Broncos.