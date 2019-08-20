Look: Patriots' Tom Brady Jokes He's a PPR Threat in Fantasy Leagues on Twitter

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady joked with fans on Tuesday that he's becoming a dual-threat asset in fantasy football point-per-reception leagues:

If you conveniently ignore the fact that Brady didn't see a target from 2002 to 2014, he actually owns a perfect 100 percent catch rate during his 18-year career thanks to three lifetime receptions (on three targets).

That would tie him for first in NFL regular-season history if you also overlook that his volume most certainly does not qualify him for any record.

Brady snagged a 23-yard catch against the Miami Dolphins during his rookie year of 2001 before taking a 14-year break as a wideout. He then caught a 36-yarder against the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015 before snaring a six-yarder versus the Tennessee Titans last season.

The six-time Super Bowl champion doesn't have a perfect catch rate including the playoffs, however, as he dropped a pass on a trick play during Super Bowl LII versus Philadelphia.

Brady even acknowledged that moment in a follow-up tweet, writing, "We’re in the trust tree here, no Super Bowl 52 jokes please."

Unfortunately for Brady, Twitter users chopped down the trust tree and kindly reminded the quarterback of that drop. The signal-caller even responded to one:

Brady is going in the 11th round on average in 12-team point-per-reception leagues, according to Fantasy Football Calculator.