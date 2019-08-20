Look: Patriots' Tom Brady Jokes He's a PPR Threat in Fantasy Leagues on Twitter

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorAugust 20, 2019

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 08: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts after losing the coin toss prior to playing the Detroit Lions in a preseason game at Ford Field on August 08, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady joked with fans on Tuesday that he's becoming a dual-threat asset in fantasy football point-per-reception leagues:

If you conveniently ignore the fact that Brady didn't see a target from 2002 to 2014, he actually owns a perfect 100 percent catch rate during his 18-year career thanks to three lifetime receptions (on three targets).

That would tie him for first in NFL regular-season history if you also overlook that his volume most certainly does not qualify him for any record.

Brady snagged a 23-yard catch against the Miami Dolphins during his rookie year of 2001 before taking a 14-year break as a wideout. He then caught a 36-yarder against the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015 before snaring a six-yarder versus the Tennessee Titans last season.

The six-time Super Bowl champion doesn't have a perfect catch rate including the playoffs, however, as he dropped a pass on a trick play during Super Bowl LII versus Philadelphia.

Brady even acknowledged that moment in a follow-up tweet, writing, "We’re in the trust tree here, no Super Bowl 52 jokes please."

Unfortunately for Brady, Twitter users chopped down the trust tree and kindly reminded the quarterback of that drop. The signal-caller even responded to one:

Brady is going in the 11th round on average in 12-team point-per-reception leagues, according to Fantasy Football Calculator

Related

    AB Practiced Today

    Gruden says Antonio Brown practiced today with a certified helmet: 'He's all in. Ready to go'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    AB Practiced Today

    Gruden says Antonio Brown practiced today with a certified helmet: 'He's all in. Ready to go'

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Pats Vets Impressed by Damien Harris

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Pats Vets Impressed by Damien Harris

    Zack Cox
    via NESN.com

    Ex-NFL Player Believe Patriots Doing ‘Right Thing’ with Josh Gordon

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Ex-NFL Player Believe Patriots Doing ‘Right Thing’ with Josh Gordon

    Ricky Doyle
    via NESN.com

    Baker Walks Back Daniel Jones Comment

    'This is not what I said'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Baker Walks Back Daniel Jones Comment

    'This is not what I said'

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report