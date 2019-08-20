True Freshman Bo Nix Named Auburn Starting QB over Joey Gatewood

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 20, 2019

Quarterback Bo Nix throws a pass during Auburn's first practice, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill/Associated Press

True freshman Bo Nix has topped Joey Gatewood for Auburn's starting quarterback job to open the regular season. 

247Sports' Brandon Marcello first reported Tigers head coach Gus Malzahn informed his team Tuesday that Nix will be the starter on Aug. 31 against Oregon. 

                         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

