True Freshman Bo Nix Named Auburn Starting QB over Joey Gatewood

Butch Dill/Associated Press

True freshman Bo Nix has topped Joey Gatewood for Auburn's starting quarterback job to open the regular season.

247Sports' Brandon Marcello first reported Tigers head coach Gus Malzahn informed his team Tuesday that Nix will be the starter on Aug. 31 against Oregon.

