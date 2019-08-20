Cowboys News: DeMarcus Lawrence Taken off PUP List Amid Injury Rehab

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 20, 2019

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence directs his teammates during a drill at the NFL football team's training camp in Oxnard, Calif., Saturday, July 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)
Michael Owen Baker/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys star defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence has been taken off the physically unable to perform list and will participate in individual drills Tuesday, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. 

Lawrence underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum this offseason, though the goal remains to have him on the field for the team's Week 1 matchup against the New York Giants on Sept. 8. 

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

