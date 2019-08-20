WWE Announces NXT Will Move to USA as Live 2-Hour Show Starting Sept. 18

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 20, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 10: Paul Levesque attends the Premiere of 20th Century Fox's
Jesse Grant/Getty Images

WWE announced Tuesday that NXT will begin airing as a live two-hour show every Wednesday on USA Network beginning on Sept. 18. 

WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon said the following regarding the change: "The move to USA Network provides an opportunity to deepen our relationship with NBCUniversal and further build the NXT brand. Over the long term, our goal is to develop a following that can be monetized to the same level as our flagship programs, Raw and SmackDown."

NXT had aired weekly as a one-hour show on WWE Network since 2014.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

