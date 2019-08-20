10 NBA Careers That Made You Wish Injuries Didn't Exist

0 of 10

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Last week, new Los Angeles Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins tore his ACL. That will likely sideline him for the entire 2019-20 NBA season and is the third serious leg injury he has suffered in the last two years.

Unfortunately, Cousins is far from the only NBA player with such bad injury luck.

There's a long history of NBA players who have immense talent but are beset with injuries time and again, forcing them to make do with mere flashes of greatness.

The following players make us wish the proverbial injury filter was turned off.