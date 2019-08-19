Video: Drew Rosenhaus Responds to Raiders' Mike Mayock's Antonio Brown Comments

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Antonio Brown's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said he disagrees with Oakland Raiders general manager Mike Mayock's stance on Brown's helmet dilemma.

Rosenhaus said on 7 Sports Xtra on Sunday:

"We have worked very closely with the Raiders and will continue to work very closely with the Raiders. I'm not sure we agree that we've exhausted all the options, as Mike Mayock said, but there's no doubt it's still an ongoing process. We are trying to work with the team and the league and the union on a solution. We haven't figured that out yet.

"To say that AB is upset about the decision to not let him wear his helmet is accurate, but we're still processing it and figuring it out. I wouldn't make too much about him not being there today, as much as we're still trying to come up with a solution that works for everyone."

Brown was absent from practice Sunday after the NFL ruled he could not wear any version of the Schutt Air Advantage he's worn his entire career. The league initially ruled Brown could wear a version of the helmet made in the last 10 years, but Pro Football Talk reported the NFL changed its position after AB found a 2014 iteration.

According to the report, the NFL required safety testing for the helmet, which it failed. Mayock expressed frustration at the situation after Brown no-showed Sunday's practice over displeasure with the league's decision:

"Antonio Brown is not here today, and here's the bottom line: He's upset about the helmet issue. We have supported that. We appreciate that. We have, at this point, exhausted all avenues of relief. From our perspective, it's time for him to be all in or all out.

"We're hoping he is back soon. We have 89 guys busting their tails. We are really excited about where this franchise is going, and we hope AB is going to be a big part of it starting Week 1 against Denver. End of story. No questions."

