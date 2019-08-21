Predicting College Football's 2019-20 Bowl Games

5 of 7

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Goodyear Cotton Bowl (Dec. 28): UCF vs. Notre Dame

If it ain't broke, don't fix it. UCF has been the Group of Five's New Year's Six representative in each of the past two seasons, and it should be the cream of the crop once again. Expecting another undefeated season might be a bit much with a home game against Stanford and road games against Cincinnati and Pittsburgh on the docket, but it's feasible.

The fantastic part of this projected matchup is that Notre Dame transfer Brandon Wimbush is almost certainly going to be UCF's starting quarterback with McKenzie Milton expected to miss the entire season following last year's gruesome knee injury and with Darriel Mack Jr. out indefinitely due to a broken ankle. It would be poetic justice for Wimbush to finish out his career with a statement win over the coaching staff who decided (rightly so) that it was better off with Ian Book at quarterback.

Capital One Orange Bowl (Dec. 30): LSU vs. Miami

Here's a not-that-bold prediction for you: No 2019 bowl game will have a wider spread in Vegas than the Orange Bowl. That's due to the combination of the fact that it will be the top non-CFP team from the ACC against either Notre Dame or the second-best non-CFP team from the SEC and the assumption that the only good team from the ACC (Clemson) will be in the CFP Top Four.

Maybe it ends up being Georgia or Texas A&M instead of LSU, or perhaps it's Syracuse or Virginia Tech instead of Miami. Either way, you're looking at one of the projected eight best teams in the nation against an opponent right on the preseason Top 25 cut line.

Of course, Georgia was supposed to blow out Texas in last year's Sugar Bowl, and that didn't happen. Speaking of which...

Allstate Sugar Bowl (Jan. 1): Georgia vs. Texas

Leaving Georgia out of the playoff picture is probably the most controversial projection, but allow me to explain.

If 12-0 Georgia faces 12-0 Alabama in the SEC Championship Game, the winner would get the No. 1 seed and the loser would almost certainly get in as either the No. 3 or No. 4 seed—maybe even No. 2 if Clemson slips up somewhere along the way. Even if Alabama is 11-1 and beats a 12-0 Georgia, it's probably the same outcome.

However, with a schedule that includes a road game against Auburn, a neutral-site game against Florida and home games against Notre Dame and Texas A&M, 12-0 isn't particularly likely. Case in point, ESPN's FPI rates Georgia as the third-best team but only projects the Bulldogs for 9.9 wins and gives them a less than 6 percent chance of reaching the SEC Championship Game with an unblemished record.

And if they go 11-1 before losing to Alabama in said conference championship game, it'll be deja vu all over again, finishing just outside the Top Four and drawing Big 12 runner-up Texas in the Sugar Bowl.

Rose Bowl (Jan. 1): Ohio State vs. Washington

On the subject of deja vu, might we be headed for a repeat of the Rose Bowl, too? If so, it would be the first time since Washington and Michigan squared off at the end of both the 1991 and 1992 seasons.

After losing a combined 17 draft picks—plus one other huge loss in undrafted Washington QB Jake Browning—both of these teams have a lot of personnel changes to figure out. The good news is they each have relatively easy nonconference schedules to work out any kinks that may arise while breaking in their new quarterbacks who transferred in from Georgia.

Jacob Eason is presumably taking the reins at Washington and has had more than 18 months to learn that offense after sitting out this past season. Given how well he played as a true freshman back in 2017, he should be able to hit the ground running. If so, the Huskies will be the team to beat in the Pac-12.

Justin Fields is the more talented (and more versatile) quarterback for Ohio State and is arguably the biggest X-factor of this entire season. If he's able to come anywhere close to the ridiculously high ceiling that recruiting experts gave him, the Buckeyes may match Clemson's 15-0 feat from last year.

With a new quarterback learning a new offense under a new head coach, though, it might not be until 2020 that Ohio State fulfills its potential. We're projecting the Buckeyes to lose the season finale at Michigan, narrowly missing out on both the Big Ten championship and the College Football Playoff.