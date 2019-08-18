Jerry Jones: 'No Question' Cowboys' Dak Prescott in the Top Level of Paid QBs

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 18, 2019

HONOLULU, HAWAII - AUGUST 17: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reads the Los Angeles Rams defense during the preseason game at Aloha Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)
Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters after Saturday's 14-10 preseason win against the Los Angeles Rams that Dak Prescott deserves to be paid like a top-tier quarterback:

That would have Prescott average in the vicinity of $30 million per year on his next contract. According to Spotrac, the top five quarterbacks in average salary are Russell Wilson ($35 million), Ben Roethlisberger ($34 million), Aaron Rodgers ($33.5 million), Carson Wentz ($32 million) and Matt Ryan ($30 million).

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Biggest Names Who Could Be Cut ✂️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Biggest Names Who Could Be Cut ✂️

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    Jerry Jones Jokes 'Zeke Who?' After Tony Pollard Scores in Preseason

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jerry Jones Jokes 'Zeke Who?' After Tony Pollard Scores in Preseason

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Security Guard Tried to Extort Zeke for $500K

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Report: Security Guard Tried to Extort Zeke for $500K

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Witten: 'Jitters Were Real' in Return

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Witten: 'Jitters Were Real' in Return

    Todd Archer
    via ESPN.com