Jerry Jones: 'No Question' Cowboys' Dak Prescott in the Top Level of Paid QBs

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters after Saturday's 14-10 preseason win against the Los Angeles Rams that Dak Prescott deserves to be paid like a top-tier quarterback:

That would have Prescott average in the vicinity of $30 million per year on his next contract. According to Spotrac, the top five quarterbacks in average salary are Russell Wilson ($35 million), Ben Roethlisberger ($34 million), Aaron Rodgers ($33.5 million), Carson Wentz ($32 million) and Matt Ryan ($30 million).

