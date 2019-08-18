Cowboys' Jerry Jones Jokes 'Zeke Who?' After Tony Pollard Scores in Preseason

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 18, 2019

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones waves before an NFL preseason football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Cowboys in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
Josie Lepe/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard rushed for 42 yards and a touchdown on five carries in Saturday's 14-10 preseason win over the Los Angeles Rams, and after the game owner Jerry Jones was asked if Pollard's performances were leverage for the team in negotiations with Ezekiel Elliott, who is holding out.

"Who? Now Zeke who?" Jones responded, joking with reporters.

Jones then looked into the television camera and seemingly addressed Elliott directly, saying, "We're having some fun, not at your expense."

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

