Cowboys' Jerry Jones Jokes 'Zeke Who?' After Tony Pollard Scores in Preseason

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard rushed for 42 yards and a touchdown on five carries in Saturday's 14-10 preseason win over the Los Angeles Rams, and after the game owner Jerry Jones was asked if Pollard's performances were leverage for the team in negotiations with Ezekiel Elliott, who is holding out.

"Who? Now Zeke who?" Jones responded, joking with reporters.

Jones then looked into the television camera and seemingly addressed Elliott directly, saying, "We're having some fun, not at your expense."

