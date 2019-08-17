Raiders News: Antonio Brown Nearing Return to Practice After Foot Injury

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

So far, Antonio Brown's preseason has consisted of frostbitten feet and helmet discrepancies but no actual football.

Will the four-time All-Pro Oakland Raiders receiver participate fully soon?

"I think so, yeah," Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said Saturday, according to ESPN's Paul Gutierrez. "He took all the reps today in our walkthrough. He showed great retention, and we'll see what happens here with this afternoon. We're going to have a walkthrough today as well.

"We have a lot of guys that can't practice, so we'll pick it up tomorrow."

Brown did not participate in Oakland's preseason game Thursday night, but he did dress for the game and ran a few routes on the field during the team's warmup:

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr commended Brown for meshing seamlessly with the offense after two weeks away from the team, per Gutierrez:

"The man's recall is unbelievable. He came in and no mental errors, and in this offense, that's not easy to do. Especially, whenever you have a day off ... you come back and you're like, you've got to stay on Coach Gruden's offense all the time. You can tell Antonio's been studying because he came out and didn't miss a beat. He was a part of everything we did today."

Simply focusing on football will presumably be a welcomed change of pace for Brown, who denied reports Thursday night that he was considering retirement over the NFL's policy preventing him to continue wearing the helmet he has worn since entering the league in 2010:

The 31-year-old filed a grievance against the NFL that would allow him to wear his helmet, but an arbitrator rejected it.

"While I disagree with the arbitrator's decision, I'm working on getting back to full health and looking forward to rejoining my teammates on the field," Brown tweeted on Monday. "I'm excited about this season [and] appreciate all the concerns about my feet!"

As for his feet, Brown suffered frostbite because he failed to wear the correct footwear while undergoing cryotherapy in the offseason and has been recovering ever since.

The Raiders will look forward to having a full-strength Brown at their disposal, as he reached at least 1,000 yards receiving in each of the last six seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.