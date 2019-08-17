Texas WR Joshua Moore Charged with Unlawful Possession of Loaded Gun

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistAugust 17, 2019

Texas wide receiver Joshua Moore (14) pulls in a 27-yard pass for a touchdown against Southern California during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay/Associated Press

Texas Longhorns receiver Joshua Moore has been charged with misdemeanor gun charges after being arrested in Austin on July 5 on suspicion of carrying a loaded pistol without a license, according to Mark Schlabach of ESPN. 

Per Tulsi Kamath of KXAN, the arrest affidavit noted police noticed Moore "remove a firearm from his waistband, walk in between two vehicles, appearing to chamber a round by pulling the slide of the gun to the rear, and then place the firearm back into his waistband." He was arrested at gunpoint.

Moore, who was released on $6,000 bond, has a court date scheduled for Aug. 22.

Texas coach Tom Herman is aware of the arrest but declined to discuss the sophomore wideout's status with the team at this point, via Kamath:

"We're aware of the situation with Joshua Moore. We have talked with him and his family and are handling this internally at this time, but will continue to monitor the legal process. We will determine any further action upon the completion of that process."

Moore was a 4-star prospect coming out of high school and was rated by 247Sports as the 96th overall recruit in the class of 2018. He played in six games as a freshman last year, hauling in seven catches for 53 yards and one touchdown.

A shoulder injury ended his season in late October. 

