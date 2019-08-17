Washington State Cougars to Be Featured on HBO's New College Football Series

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Washington State football program announced Saturday that it will be featured on an upcoming HBO series:

According to Kevin McGuire of College Football Talk, it is expected that the show will be similar to HBO's popular Hard Knocks series, which follows an NFL team throughout training camp and the preseason.

WSU confirmed what had already been suspected since HBO cameras were spotted at the Cougars' practice Friday.

Washington State may not be the only program featured on HBO's upcoming series. Devils Digest reported Monday that Arizona State, Penn State and Alabama have also been chosen for the show.

If that is the case, ASU's home game against the Cougars on Oct. 12 figures to be a prominent part of the series.

Washington State is a logical choice for the show for several reasons, not the least of which is the presence of head coach Mike Leach, who is considered one of the biggest and most unique personalities in college football.

Also, the Cougars are coming off their first 11-win season in school history and are on a four-year bowl streak shortly on the heels of going nine consecutive seasons without a bowl appearance from 2004-2012.

WSU has a legitimate chance to vie for a Pac-12 title this year, but much of that will hinge on the team's quarterback situation. Gardner Minshew is gone to the NFL after putting up huge numbers in 2018, which leaves graduate transfer Gage Gubrud and redshirt senior Anthony Gordon.

The competition to determine the starter figures to be part of the show, and the winner of that competition will undoubtedly be among the stars of the series moving forward.

Washington State's quarterback is always in the spotlight because of Leach's pass-happy offense, and either Gubrud or Gordon has a chance to put up big-time numbers in 2019 and potentially vie for the Heisman Trophy if WSU lives up to its potential as a team.