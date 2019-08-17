T-Wolves' Andrew Wiggins' LA Property Reportedly Burglarized; LAPD Investigating

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 17, 2019

DENVER, CO - APRIL 10: Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Minnesota Timberwolves stares on before the game against the Denver Nuggets on April 10, 2019 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images)
Bart Young/Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins had his home in Los Angeles burglarized earlier this month.

Per TMZ Sports, the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the burglary that resulted in approximately $1,000 worth of merchandise being taken, including a pair of Nike shoes and luggage.

TMZ added the burglars also took Wiggins' rental SUV, but it was found by police a short time later.

Police are still searching for the suspects, and no arrests have been made.

Per TMZ, "Cops described the scene as 'amateur hour' ... because the burglars left jewelry and other valuables in the heist and only took about $1,000 worth of the stuff instead."

A source told TMZ this burglary appears to be a random incident that has no connection to the string of break-ins in the Los Angeles area over the past year or so that targeted athletes and celebrities.

Wiggins, who owns a home in Minneapolis, is spending time in Los Angeles to prepare for the 2019-20 NBA season.

Drafted No. 1 overall in 2014, Wiggins has spent the first five years of his career with the Timberwolves. The 24-year-old has appeared in 400 games, averaging 19.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

