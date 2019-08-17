Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott Reportedly Won't Be Charged for Las Vegas Altercation

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott won't be charged for his May 19 altercation with a security guard in Las Vegas.

Per TMZ Sports, prosecutors determined they couldn't move forward with charges after reviewing all of the evidence in the case and meeting with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Elliott was placed in handcuffs when Kyle Johnson, who was working as a security guard at the Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas, told police Elliott knocked him to the ground in a parking lot.

Johnson pressed charges against Elliott last month, explaining he made the decision after the NFL and the two-time Pro Bowler tried to brush the incident off.

"To not have anything happen to him, the NFL is basically saying it's OK to go to Vegas, get obliterated and shove people over fences," Johnson told Enzo Marino of Fox 5.

Johnson's decision came after the NFL ruled Elliott, who met with Commissioner Roger Goodell on July 2, wouldn't be suspended under the league's personal conduct policy.

Citing police documents, TMZ noted the case against Elliott will now be closed.

Elliott may or may not be with the Cowboys when they open the regular season against the New York Giants on Sept. 8. The 24-year-old is in the midst of a holdout while seeking a long-term contract extension.