Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott Reportedly Won't Be Charged for Las Vegas Altercation

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 17, 2019

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott won't be charged for his May 19 altercation with a security guard in Las Vegas.

Per TMZ Sports, prosecutors determined they couldn't move forward with charges after reviewing all of the evidence in the case and meeting with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Elliott was placed in handcuffs when Kyle Johnson, who was working as a security guard at the Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas, told police Elliott knocked him to the ground in a parking lot.

Johnson pressed charges against Elliott last month, explaining he made the decision after the NFL and the two-time Pro Bowler tried to brush the incident off.

"To not have anything happen to him, the NFL is basically saying it's OK to go to Vegas, get obliterated and shove people over fences," Johnson told Enzo Marino of Fox 5.

Johnson's decision came after the NFL ruled Elliott, who met with Commissioner Roger Goodell on July 2, wouldn't be suspended under the league's personal conduct policy.

Citing police documents, TMZ noted the case against Elliott will now be closed.

Elliott may or may not be with the Cowboys when they open the regular season against the New York Giants on Sept. 8. The 24-year-old is in the midst of a holdout while seeking a long-term contract extension.

Related

    How concerned should Cowboys be about Tyron Smith missing Hawaii trip?

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    How concerned should Cowboys be about Tyron Smith missing Hawaii trip?

    MikeFisher
    via Cowboymaven

    Cowboys' 2,500-mile trip from California to Hawaii a logistical maze

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Cowboys' 2,500-mile trip from California to Hawaii a logistical maze

    Todd Archer
    via ESPN.com

    NFL joint practices to replace preseason games? Not so fast

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    NFL joint practices to replace preseason games? Not so fast

    Jeff Legwold
    via ESPN.com

    Preseason Week 2 Takeaways

    🍿 Daniel Jones pushing for Eli's job 🐬 Josh Rosen should be QB1 for MIA 🎯 Josh Allen has a new favorite target

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Preseason Week 2 Takeaways

    🍿 Daniel Jones pushing for Eli's job 🐬 Josh Rosen should be QB1 for MIA 🎯 Josh Allen has a new favorite target

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report