Yankees' Brett Gardner Addresses Ejection vs. Indians for Hitting Dugout Roof

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner's dugout adventures continued this season after the 12-year veteran was ejected for pounding his bat against the underside of the dugout in the Bronx Bombers' 6-5 win over the Cleveland Indians on Saturday.

"... I'm not saying what I did was right or what the right answer is, but I probably won't do it again tomorrow," Gardner told reporters postgame, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

Gardner, manager Aaron Boone and left-handed starting pitcher CC Sabathia were all ejected after the Yankees argued a called strike three against Cameron Maybin:

The 35-year-old has pounded his bat on occasion this season in anger, notably doing so on July 18 after striking out on a debatable call against the Tampa Bay Rays.

He was also ejected during an Aug. 9 road game against the Toronto Blue Jays for allegedly arguing balls and strikes from the dugout after a Maybin strikeout. Gardner denied that he said anything.

A few takes surrounding Gardner's Saturday ejection came to light after his latest interaction with umpires.

Of note, Mike Vaccaro of the New York Post provided an anti-Gardner position:

Jack Curry of YES Network defended Gardner, noting that what he did isn't against the rules:

Gardner provided his own thoughts, saying he "didn't feel he did something to warrant the ejection" and that he was "trying to get the guys fired up."

Yankees Magazine Associate Editor Gary Phillips also relayed comments from Gardner and Maybin insinuating that umpires were targeting the Yankees.

"I feel like [the umps] were looking in the dugout quite often," Gardner said. "... I can understand maybe coming over and telling me to knock it off ... but to come over there, kind of the rabbit ears thing, constantly looking for something, was pretty quick."

"I asked [home plate umpire Ben May] a question," Maybin said. "'How could you make that call?' and he was very sure of himself that that pitch was right there. It wasn't. After that it should have been over. He continued to stare into the dugout."

Boone also said it's "gotten too far" in regards to Gardner's recent ejections:

A pool report from umpire crew chief Tom Hallion revealed little, with the ump referring the media to "refer to the report in New York," where MLB headquarters are located.

The Yankees and Indians will close out their four-game series on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium.

