USC WR Bru McCoy's Father Says Doctors Can't Figure Out Cause of Fever, Illness

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistAugust 16, 2019

SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 01: A detailed view of a helmet belonging to a USC Trojans player sitting on the bench during the Pac-12 Football Championship Game against the Stanford Cardinal at Levi's Stadium on December 1, 2017 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

A timetable for USC Trojans receiver Bru McCoy's return to the football field remains unclear, as he has dealt with a "fever of unknown origin" the past seven weeks.

"They cannot figure it out," Horace McCoy, Bru's father, told Ryan Kartje of the Los Angeles Times on Thursday of the doctors his son has seen. "I cannot tell you how many specialists we've got him in front of, just to try to figure this damn thing out."

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

