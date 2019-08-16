USC WR Bru McCoy's Father Says Doctors Can't Figure Out Cause of Fever, Illness

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

A timetable for USC Trojans receiver Bru McCoy's return to the football field remains unclear, as he has dealt with a "fever of unknown origin" the past seven weeks.

"They cannot figure it out," Horace McCoy, Bru's father, told Ryan Kartje of the Los Angeles Times on Thursday of the doctors his son has seen. "I cannot tell you how many specialists we've got him in front of, just to try to figure this damn thing out."

