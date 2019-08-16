NBA Rumors: Tony Parker's Spurs Jersey to Be Retired on Nov. 11

CLEVELAND - JUNE 14: Finals MVP Tony Parker #9 of the San Antonio Spurs pose for a portrait with the Larry O'Brien Championship trophy after they won the 2007 NBA Championship with their 83-82 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game Four of the NBA Finals at the Quicken Loans Arena on June 14, 2007 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2007 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE/Getty Images)
The San Antonio Spurs will retire longtime star Tony Parker's No. 9 jersey on Nov. 11, according to French newspaper Le Parisien (h/t Jeff Garcia of Spurs Zone).

Parker, 37, retired from the NBA in June after 18 seasons in the league, 17 of which he spent in San Antonio.

       

