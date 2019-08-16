NBA Rumors: Tony Parker's Spurs Jersey to Be Retired on Nov. 11

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The San Antonio Spurs will retire longtime star Tony Parker's No. 9 jersey on Nov. 11, according to French newspaper Le Parisien (h/t Jeff Garcia of Spurs Zone).



Parker, 37, retired from the NBA in June after 18 seasons in the league, 17 of which he spent in San Antonio.

