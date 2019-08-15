Clippers Rumors: Patrick Patterson Agrees to 1-Year, $2.3M Contract with LAC

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 15, 2019

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Patrick Patterson (54) reaches for the rebound next to Detroit Pistons guard Ish Smith (14) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers round out their bench on Thursday, signing veteran big man Patrick Patterson to a one-year, $2.3 million deal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. 

Patterson, 30, averaged 3.6 points and 2.3 rebounds in 13.7 minutes per game with the Oklahoma City Thunder last season, appearing in 63 games (five starts). He agreed to a buyout with the Thunder earlier in August.

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

