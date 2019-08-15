Dale Earnhardt Jr., Wife Amy Hospitalized After Plane Crashes, Catches Fire

Dale Earnhardt Jr., Wife Amy Hospitalized After Plane Crashes, Catches FireAugust 15, 2019
Former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., his wife Amy and their daughter Isla were taken to the hospital after a plane they were on crashed at Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Elizabethton, Tennessee.
Slater Teague of News Channel 11 reported news of the crash. Earnhardt's sister Kelley tweeted that the family was safe but was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.
Elizabethton Fire Chief Barry Carrier told Teague both Dale and Amy were uninjured in the crash, and ABC News passed along video:
NEW: Video shows thick, black smoke rising from the site of a small plane crash that was carrying Dale Earnhardt, Jr. and his family. Everyone on board, including Earnhardt, escaped the wreck, said the local sheriff. https://t.co/2nqljR6C5C https://t.co/noizctpZVk
According to Teague, airport manager Dan Cogan said it was a private plane that ran off the end of one of the airport's runways and caught fire. Cogan said all the passengers and crew made it out of the plane.
The Federal Aviation Administration issued a statement to Dianne Gallagher of CNN:
"A Cessna Citation rolled off the end of Runway 24 and caught fire after landing at Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Tennessee at 3:40 p.m. ET today. Preliminary indication is that five people aboard, two pilots and three passengers, were aboard, they evacuated and no injuries were reported to the FAA. Local officials will release their names and conditions. The aircraft registration is N8JR, look up the owner on FAA.gov. The FAA will investigate and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine probable cause of the accident."
Ricky Matthews of WCYB News 5 shared an image of the plane while revealing it was registered to JM Motorsports:
BREAKING: The plane that went off the runway in Elizabethton has an N number of N8JR which is registered to JRM- Junior Motorsports. Pics from Dale Campbell. https://t.co/25B90gnz7y
Brandon Bailey of WCYB News 5 also cited Carrier, who said none of the injuries were serious.
