Mississippi St. OL Michael Story Pleads Guilty to Animal Cruelty Charges

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Mississippi State offensive lineman Michael Story pleaded guilty to an animal cruelty charge stemming from a 2018 incident.

Per Tyler Horka of the Mississippi Clarion Ledger, Story received a six-month suspended prison sentence, two years of probation and a $1,000 fine as part of his plea.

Brett Hudson of The Dispatch reported in August 2018 Story was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of aggravated cruelty to a cat or dog when he was accused of shutting a Great Dane owned by an ex-girlfriend in "the back room of his apartment and did not feed or water" the dog for three days.

Story received a two-game suspension from Mississippi State last season following his arrest.

Horka noted Story was back at the Bulldogs' practice facility Tuesday after his case was adjudicated, but he only did conditioning workouts.

"As we announced last August, Michael was indefinitely suspended immediately following the incident," Mississippi State's athletics department said in a statement to Horka. "He served his punishment and his discipline was handled accordingly. We will have no further comment on this matter."

Story is entering his senior season at Mississippi State. He appeared in nine games during the 2018 campaign.