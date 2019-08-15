Frank Lampard: There Is 'A Lot More to Come' from Christian Pulisic at Chelsea

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - AUGUST 14: Christian Pulisic of Chelsea in action during the UEFA Super Cup match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Vodafone Park on August 14, 2019 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by MB Media/Getty Images)
MB Media/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said Christian Pulisic's performance in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday was just a taster of things to come from the American. 

Pulisic made his first start for the Blues, who lost 5-4 on penalties after a 2-2 draw over 120 minutes.

Per Goal, Lampard said of his performance:

"Yeah I was pleased, and there is a lot more to come. The expectancy is right, he is a big signing for us but you have to remember his age. He's 20 and come into the league, into this game, against Liverpool, one of the most intense teams in football.  

"It took a bit of time early in the game to get his feeling. But once he did, you could see his confidence in carrying the ball and to create.  

"I am really happy with him. There is lots, lots more to come. Again, [he's showing] all the good signs for what he can be for the club."

The winger capped an impressive showing for Chelsea with a fine assist for Olivier Giroud's opener (U.S. and UK only, respectively):

He also found the net himself after cutting inside from the left wing, but it was disallowed for offside (U.S. only):

Although the goal didn't stand, it was a reminder of what Pulisic can do on the ball and the trouble he can pose to opposition defences.

Squawka Football shared the numbers behind his showing:

Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe liked what he saw from the 20-year-old once he got going:

Pulisic's most prolific campaign in front of goal was last season, in which he returned seven goals in 30 appearances. His best assist tally in a single season was 13, in the 2016-17 campaign.

It's therefore unlikely at this stage that he'll be able to replace the 21 goals and 17 assists Eden Hazard produced last season, but he can contribute a lot in his own right.

As he continues to develop his game, he could be a star for Chelsea further down the line.

