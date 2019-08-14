Warren Sapp Rips Gerald McCoy: 'Not Even Close' to Being Buccaneers Legend

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Gerald McCoy signed a one-year contract with the Carolina Panthers in June, but the 31-year-old defensive tackle seems to have left some baggage behind in Tampa Bay.

Let former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman and NFL Hall of Famer Warren Sapp explain.

"The way I look at it, the thing that kind of threw me sideways was Gerald talking about now that this organization doesn't have a right [to give away his No. 93 jersey], or it's a business that they moved on," the 46-year-old told the Pewter Nation Podcast. He continued:

"You know … they moved on. And then he wanted to say that Sapp, [Derrick] Brooks, Lee Roy [Selmon], [John] Lynch, Ronde [Barber], nobody wore their numbers. Last time I checked, those were Hall of Famers and champions. We didn’t go to one playoff game with him (McCoy) and not one damn divisional title, so, I think he owes some of those hundred million dollars back in that sense.

"If you’re going to put it up against the bad asses that run this b---h before you, you better put up some chips in this game because that’s the way it is. He didn’t have no chips in his game. No Defensive Player of the Year. ... What am I missing here, Gerald? You’re talking about something silly. Come on, man—stop. If you’re mad, you’re mad, but don’t put it on the organization that the organization did it. Every NFL team has to move on."

Sapp went on to call McCoy a "damn good player" but one who is "not even close" to the status of the Bucs' Hall of Famers.

Sapp's comments came after the Buccaneers, whom McCoy played for from 2010 to 2018, gave the No. 93 he wore to Ndamukong Suh.

McCoy addressed Tampa Bay's decision while appearing on Fox Sports 1's Undisputed in June. While he understood the team's signing of Suh, he was put off by his No. 93 being given away so quickly to someone coming to the Buccaneers on a one-year contract.

McCoy called himself "one of the best players to ever play in the organization" while comparing himself to Sapp and other members of the organization's Ring of Honor with their numbers retired. In short, McCoy felt disrespected.

To Sapp's point, the Bucs last made the postseason in 2007. Sapp finished his career with the Oakland Raiders but first played a pivotal role in Tampa Bay winning Super Bowl XXXVII—the franchise's only championship.