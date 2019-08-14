Video: Watch Lakers' LeBron James Give Tour of I PROMISE School

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IAugust 14, 2019

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James wears a t-shirt with the likeness of slain rapper Nipsey Hussle during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors Thursday, April 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

It's back to school season, and LeBron James is in the spirit.

The three-time NBA champion took to Instagram to give a tour of the I PROMISE School he opened in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, last summer.

James' video showcased murals painted all over the public elementary school for at-risk youth, including the faces of his wife, Savannah; his mother, Gloria; himself; Martin Luther King Jr.; Muhammad Ali; Michelle Obama; and Amelia Earhart:

The 34-year-old was in town to introduce new additions to the school, including a media lab, an experiential learning center and an outdoor basketball court, according to WKYC.

This is the second year for the I PROMISE School. When opening the institution last July, James promised students free tuition, guaranteed tuition to the University of Akron for all graduates, free uniforms, free meals and snacks, free transportation within two miles, free bicycles and helmets and more.

Last year, 240 third- and fourth-grade students attended I PROMISE. The plan, as USA Today's Jeff Zillgitt reported, is for the school to expand every year until it reaches first through eighth grade in 2022. This year, second- and fifth-graders will also attend.

