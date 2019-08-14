Look: Michigan Savagely Trolls Ohio State After Rival Files for 'The' Trademark

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 14, 2019

COLLEGE PARK, MD - FEBRUARY 23: The Ohio State Buckeyes logo on a sweat shirt before a college basketball game against the Maryland Terrapins at the XFinity Center on February 23, 2019 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***
Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

When you try to trademark THE™ most common word in THE™ English language, this is what you get.

After news of Ohio State University's attempt to trademark "the" hit the public this week, the University OF™ Michigan hit back:

First, excellent troll.

Second, the optics of Ohio State's attempt to trademark the word "the" for merchandising is hilarious. Trademark attorney Josh Gerben, who discovered the trademark attempt, made it clear how unlikely Ohio State is to find success.

"This application has issues out of the gate," Gerben said. "In order for a trademark to be registered for a brand of clothing, the trademark must be used in a trademark fashion. In other words, it has to be used on tagging or labeling for the products. In this case, just putting the word 'the' on the front of a hat or on the front of a shirt is not sufficient trademark use."

Of course, Ohio State can simply continue making merchandise that emphasizes the word "the." The Buckeyes just won't have a trademark that prevents other entities from doing the same.

Score one for UofM in this Big Ten blood feud.

If you've lost count, the word "the" has been used in this article 22 times. We'll await the (whoops, 23) cease-and-desist letter.

Related

    Michigan football QB Shea Patterson's focus in camp: Mental aspect of game

    Michigan Wolverines Football logo
    Michigan Wolverines Football

    Michigan football QB Shea Patterson's focus in camp: Mental aspect of game

    Orion Sang
    via Detroit Free Press

    Michigan DL Coach Likes What He Sees

    Michigan Wolverines Football logo
    Michigan Wolverines Football

    Michigan DL Coach Likes What He Sees

    Orion Sang
    via Detroit Free Press

    What Shaun Nua Had to Say About Each D-Lineman

    Michigan Wolverines Football logo
    Michigan Wolverines Football

    What Shaun Nua Had to Say About Each D-Lineman

    Isaiah Hole
    via WolverinesWire

    5 Predictions for Wolverines Offense Under Josh Gattis

    Michigan Wolverines Football logo
    Michigan Wolverines Football

    5 Predictions for Wolverines Offense Under Josh Gattis

    GBMWolverine
    via GBMWolverine