NBA Teams That Will Exceed Expectations in 2019-20

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

With free agency all but over, the hierarchy for the 2019-20 NBA season is beginning to take shape.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers appear set to reign over the Eastern Conference, while Los Angeles hosts both consensus Western Conference favorites in the new-look Clippers and Lakers.

That isn't to say those four teams are guaranteed to meet in the conference finals, though.

In general, preseason expectations are a thankless enterprise. Every year, multiple teams surpass their Vegas over/under lines and prove greater than the sum of their respective parts.

Last year, the Brooklyn Nets, Clippers, Bucks and Sacramento Kings all fit that bill. Who might follow suit this year?