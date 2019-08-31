Chris Jericho Beats Adam Page at All Out to Become First AEW World Champion

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Chris Jericho defeated Hangman Adam Page at All Elite Wrestling's All Out on Saturday night to become the first AEW world champion.

The 48-year-old is already one of the all-time greats thanks to his performances in WWE and WCW, and he added another major accomplishment to his resume by beating a wrestler who is 20 years his junior to become AEW's first standard-bearer.

Saturday's title match had been highly anticipated for months, dating back to Double or Nothing in May. At that show, Page won the Casino Battle Royale and Jericho defeated Kenny Omega in the main event, which solidified their respective spots in the title match.

With the bout slated to determine the inaugural AEW world champ, Jericho and Page set out to destroy each other during the build toward All Out.

At Fight for the Fallen in July, Y2J attacked his rival following Page's hard-fought win over Kip Sabian. Jericho dressed as a member of The Dark Order and proceeded to bloody the 28-year-old before revealing he was the true assailant.

Later that night, Jericho cut a promo in which he ran down the city of Jacksonville, Florida, only for Page to interrupt and exact revenge.

The interaction between the two men at Fight for the Fallen added some much-needed heat to their feud and made an already important match even more significant.

There were strong and differing arguments for either Jericho or Page to win at All Out, which put the company's decision-makers in an advantageous position.

Jericho has more star power than anyone in AEW, and his name recognition is typically what a wrestling company wants in a world champion. Meanwhile, Page is a young, rising star, and his connection to The Elite makes him a big-time favorite among the AEW fanbase.

The likes of Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Omega and Tony Khan decided to go with Jericho as champion ahead of the company's debut show on TNT, but given Page's potential, he'll likely get his time in the top spot.

