Cowboys Rumors: Amari Cooper Dealing with Plantar Fascia Foot Injury

Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images

Amari Cooper's limitations during Dallas Cowboys training camp can be attributed to "plantar fascia irritation," Mike Fisher of Maven Sports reported Tuesday.

"He'll be fine," an anonymous source added to Fisher.

Cooper's injury had been described as a bruised heel. However, also on Tuesday, DallasCowboys.com's Mickey Spagnola described Cooper to be dealing with "more of a ligament thing" while speaking on 105.3 The FAN to Roy White III and Shan Shariff.

On Monday, head coach Jason Garrett gave reporters an update on Cooper.

"Day-by-day," he said. "He's making progress, and we're certainly not gonna rush him back. ... He's getting closer and closer. He's working on the side. So, we don't think this is a long-term thing, but we just want to be deliberate in bringing him back."

Cooper did not play in the Cowboys' preseason opener Saturday, a 17-9 loss to San Francisco, but he was spotted running routes Tuesday:

Along with his injury status, Cooper has been entangled with ongoing contract negotiations. Earlier this month, Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones disclosed to reporters that "there hasn't been a lot of dialogue" with the Pro Bowler's representatives (h/t The Athletic's Jon Machota).

Cooper is entering the final season of a four-year, $22.7 million contract.

Dallas acquired Cooper in an October trade with the Oakland Raiders last season, and he then caught 53 of his 76 targets for 725 yards and six touchdowns in nine games.

On the injury front, the Cowboys can take comfort in the 25-year-old's durability in his NFL career, as the 14 games he played in 2017 are the fewest number of games he has played in a season.