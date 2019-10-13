Cowboys News: Amari Cooper Ruled Out vs. Jets with Quad Injury

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 13, 2019

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper catches from the passing machine at the NFL football team's training camp in Oxnard, Calif., Saturday, July 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)
Michael Owen Baker/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper will not return to Sunday's game against the New York Jets with a quad injury.

Cooper, 25, was ruled out after halftime and only had one catch for three yards prior to exiting.

Dallas had listed Cooper as having ankle and quad injuries coming into Sunday. He was limited in practice all week.

Healthy throughout his first four NFL seasons, Cooper has missed only three games in his career. He recorded 53 receptions for 725 yards and six touchdowns in nine games with the Cowboys after coming over via midseason trade by the Oakland Raiders.

"Whatever the circumstance may be, there are certain reasons why one place might not work for a guy and another place will," Cooper told ProFootballTalk. "I think the change of scenery was really necessary. I really honestly don't think if I would have stayed at the Raiders last season that I would have been able to flourish and, you know, reach some heights that I was able to reach as a Cowboy. So, it was definitely necessary."

The Cowboys will have to rely on Michael Gallup to handle more of the targets with Cooper out. In his second NFL season, Gallup entered Sunday with 20 catches for 339 yards and a touchdown.

