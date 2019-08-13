Raiders Rumors: Antonio Brown to Return Tuesday After Resolving Helmet Dispute

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders receiver Antonio Brown is expected to report to the team Tuesday following a resolution in a grievance regarding the use of his helmet, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

Pelissero noted, though, that it's unclear when Brown will participate in practice due to his foot injury. ESPN's Sal Paolantonio (h/t Michele Steele) reported last week that the seven-time Pro Bowler is dealing with extreme frostbite after not wearing the proper footwear inside of a cryotherapy machine.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

