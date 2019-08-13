Raiders Rumors: Antonio Brown to Return Tuesday After Resolving Helmet Dispute

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistAugust 13, 2019

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown during NFL football minicamp Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Alameda, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Eric Risberg/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders receiver Antonio Brown is expected to report to the team Tuesday following a resolution in a grievance regarding the use of his helmet, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

Pelissero noted, though, that it's unclear when Brown will participate in practice due to his foot injury. ESPN's Sal Paolantonio (h/t Michele Steele) reported last week that the seven-time Pro Bowler is dealing with extreme frostbite after not wearing the proper footwear inside of a cryotherapy machine.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Kingsbury Has Perfect Response to AB Helmet Dispute 😂

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Kingsbury Has Perfect Response to AB Helmet Dispute 😂

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Antonio Brown Has a Potential Helmet Loophole

    Oakland Raiders logo
    Oakland Raiders

    Antonio Brown Has a Potential Helmet Loophole

    Mike Florio
    via ProFootballTalk

    Players Flying Up Fantasy Draft Boards 📈

    Oakland Raiders logo
    Oakland Raiders

    Players Flying Up Fantasy Draft Boards 📈

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    UDFA Rookies Making Their Push for a Roster Spot

    Oakland Raiders logo
    Oakland Raiders

    UDFA Rookies Making Their Push for a Roster Spot

    Just Blog Baby
    via Just Blog Baby