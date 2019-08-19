WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 19

0 of 12

Credit: WWE.com

It's time for King of the Ring. The long-standing WWE tournament has gone largely under the radar in recent years, but its importance will always be felt. Bret Hart, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar were just a few of those who were made by their tournament wins.

The 2019 edition will not be a one-night spectacle, but it can be its own grand experience thanks to the sixteen men involved in this tournament that could crown the next big star in WWE.

The August 19 edition of Monday Night Raw featured the first two matches as Sami Zayn faced Cedric Alexander and Samoa Joe battled Cesaro. No one involved was seen as a favorite, but they had a chance to prove they deserved this opportunity.

These were not the only big matches though. Braun Strowman got his first shot of his career at the United States Championship against AJ Styles.

The show also promised to address the return of Sasha Banks with her appearance on King's Court while Rey Mysterio was set to appear to explain where he plans to go next in his career.

Raw didn't just promise big matches but serious potential for massive storylines for the promotion for months to come.