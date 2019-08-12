Goldberg-Jack Swagger Twitter Beef, Sasha Banks Rumors and Orange Cassidy to AEW

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Jack Swagger Rips into Goldberg on Twitter

The crowd popped time and again for Goldberg's squashing of Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam.

Jack Swagger? Not so much.

The former WWE star-turned-MMA fighter took to Twitter, ripping Goldberg in a series of tweets and responses to fans:

Goldberg responded with a two-word warning:

Ripping Goldberg has become a regular occurrence since his mess of a match with Undertaker in Saudi Arabia, but fans seemed to react more positively to his match with Ziggler, which essentially consisted of The Showoff taking spear after spear.

Goldberg seems to be sticking around for the foreseeable future, so odds are guys like Swagger will have to deal with him being on WWE programming more regularly.

Sasha Banks Returning Soon?

Stop me where you've heard this before: Sasha Banks is set to return to WWE at some point in the near future.

Henry T. Casey of Cageside Seats reported Banks is set to return "quite soon," though no date has been announced. There had been rumors about a return at SummerSlam that never came to fruition, but it's possible she'll show up Monday night on Raw as WWE looks to reset itself after the year's second-biggest pay-per-view.

Banks has not appeared on WWE programming after taking time off after she and Bayley lost the women's tag team championships at WrestleMania to The Iiconics. She was reportedly incensed at the decision to the point she attempted to quit the company. Instead, it appears she's merely taken time away to cool down—and hopefully reset her character.

Banks has always worked best in a cocky heel role. Her NXT run exposed a mean streak that put her over with fans that WWE had no choice but to bring her back as a face, but she has not become the face-of-the-company star many predicted.

WWE would be smart to give her a Becky Lynch-esque refresh and allow her to make a heel run when she returns. Whenever that is.

Orange Cassidy Will (Slowly) Strut His Way to the Ring for AEW

The most alternative mainstream wrestler on the planet has a full-time home. Orange Cassidy, who is best known for his comedic laissez-fair style, was announced as the latest member of the AEW roster Monday.

Orange Cassidy made his name with runs in Beyond Wrestling and Chikara, displaying an extreme "cool" California persona that involves him rarely taking his hands out of his pockets to brawl.

It'll be interesting to see how AEW books Cassidy as part of a weekly program, but he'll add some much-needed flair to the roster.