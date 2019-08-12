WWE Rumors: Sasha Banks Brought In-Ring Gear to SummerSlam, Might Appear on Raw

Credit: WWE.com

Although Sasha Banks didn't show up on SummerSlam, The Boss was apparently backstage Sunday ahead of a possible return to WWE.

Brad Shepard of Pro Sports Extra reported Banks was at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto with her ring gear and presumably could appear on Raw or SmackDown Live, both of which emanate from the same arena:

Banks hasn't wrestled since teaming with Bayley and losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship in a Fatal 4-Way match at WrestleMania 35 in April.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer (h/t Jack Crosby of CBSSports.com) reported Banks was upset The Boss 'N' Hug Connection didn't have a longer title run. She reportedly requested her release from the company but instead took a hiatus.

Many wondered whether Banks would make her presence felt Sunday, either to challenge Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship or possibly ignite a feud with her tag team partner. For the most part, though, SummerSlam lacked any major surprises.

Likely aware of the intrigue surrounding Banks, WWE might prefer to have her show up on Raw or SmackDown in order to generate more interest in its weekly programming.