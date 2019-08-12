Su'a Cravens Rips Redskins, Alleges Team Mishandled Injuries, Withheld Info

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Denver Broncos defensive back Su’a Cravens accused his former team, Washington, of mishandling an injury in 2017 and withholding his salary and cutting off his insurance plan:

Cravens referenced Washington offensive tackle Trent Williams, who is holding out and reportedly won't be reporting to the team, even for the regular season.

"He's not coming back. Period," a source told JP Finlay of NBC Sports.

Per Finlay, "Sources explained that the situation is not all about money, rather his contract status along with the series of allegations that the seven-time Pro Bowl tackle has lost faith in the team's front office and medical staff."

Williams has also reportedly told his friends that he's willing to sit out the entirety of the 2019 campaign, according to Craig Hoffman of 106.7 The Fan.

As for Cravens, Washington traded him to the Broncos in March 2018 after he missed the 2017 season. He appeared in five games for Denver last year, posting 18 tackles and a fumble recovery. An injury to his knee forced him to start the campaign on injured reserve.

Ahead of the 2017 season, Cravens had reportedly considered retirement, though Washington placed him on the exempt list and urged him to reconsider. Cravens decided against retiring, and the team put him on the reserve list for post-concussion syndrome, ending his season.

Clearly, he felt burnt by Washington. And given Williams' current holdout, it appears Cravens isn't the only one unhappy about how the team has operated in recent years.