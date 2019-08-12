Su'a Cravens Rips Redskins, Alleges Team Mishandled Injuries, Withheld Info

Su'a Cravens Rips Redskins, Alleges Team Mishandled Injuries, Withheld InfoAugust 12, 2019
Denver Broncos defensive back Su’a Cravens accused his former team, Washington, of mishandling an injury in 2017 and withholding his salary and cutting off his insurance plan:
Va-Cay 🌤🌴 @iammsuzy
2 years later and I’m still fighting the Skins on something they’ve continued to do countless time . Which is why the best tackle in the game refuses to play for them now. Same reason I left. Mishandled injuries and withheld info. All evidence points to them being guilty!
Va-Cay 🌤🌴 @iammsuzy
I will continue to fight this case and as the Skins continue to call countless irrelevant witnesses to buy time and hopefully wait me out from their due fate . I will not settle no matter how much the Skins drag their feet on this . They know they’re guilty!
Va-Cay 🌤🌴 @iammsuzy
During the time I was put on the exempt list the Skins went out of their way to cut my insurance off, froze my payments, refuse to pay me and even recoup pay. All for a very real injury that THEY decided was made up. Which is why people fear being hurt in the league.
Va-Cay 🌤🌴 @iammsuzy
I will not be intimated nor will this go away anytime soon Skins. The evidence in court shows your guilty actions. The lies and mixed stories your witness provided have all been proven false . Use the CBA rules to your advantage all you want I will still win ! You will not! 💯
Va-Cay 🌤🌴 @iammsuzy
2 years and no interest added to what I’m rightfully due and no timetable as to when the Skins will be forced to pay me what they owe. I’m willing to fight until the end. I thank the players who have experienced this with this team first hand that have called them on it!
Cravens referenced Washington offensive tackle Trent Williams, who is holding out and reportedly won't be reporting to the team, even for the regular season.
"He's not coming back. Period," a source told JP Finlay of NBC Sports.
Per Finlay, "Sources explained that the situation is not all about money, rather his contract status along with the series of allegations that the seven-time Pro Bowl tackle has lost faith in the team's front office and medical staff."
Williams has also reportedly told his friends that he's willing to sit out the entirety of the 2019 campaign, according to Craig Hoffman of 106.7 The Fan.
As for Cravens, Washington traded him to the Broncos in March 2018 after he missed the 2017 season. He appeared in five games for Denver last year, posting 18 tackles and a fumble recovery. An injury to his knee forced him to start the campaign on injured reserve.
Ahead of the 2017 season, Cravens had reportedly considered retirement, though Washington placed him on the exempt list and urged him to reconsider. Cravens decided against retiring, and the team put him on the reserve list for post-concussion syndrome, ending his season.
Clearly, he felt burnt by Washington. And given Williams' current holdout, it appears Cravens isn't the only one unhappy about how the team has operated in recent years.
