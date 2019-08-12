Tom Brady Says He Doesn't 'Really Love' His NFL Helmet amid Antonio Brown Rumors

Antonio Brown isn't the only one who doesn't like the new helmets the NFL is mandating. Tom Brady isn't a huge fan, either.

"I've been experimenting with a couple different ones and I don't really love the one that I'm in, but I don't really have much of a choice," the New England Patriots quarterback said on the Greg Hill Show on Monday, per Gabby Guerard of WEEI.com. "So I'm just trying to do the best I can to work with it."

"You get used to the same helmet for a long period of time. My last helmet, I wore it the last four Super Bowls, so it was a pretty great helmet for me. I hated to put it on the shelf," said Brady, whose first Lombardi Trophy victory was in 2002. "It's kind of what I'm dealing with."

                

