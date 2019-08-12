Tom Brady Says He Doesn't 'Really Love' His NFL Helmet amid Antonio Brown Rumors

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Antonio Brown isn't the only one who doesn't like the new helmets the NFL is mandating. Tom Brady isn't a huge fan, either.

"I've been experimenting with a couple different ones and I don't really love the one that I'm in, but I don't really have much of a choice," the New England Patriots quarterback said on the Greg Hill Show on Monday, per Gabby Guerard of WEEI.com. "So I'm just trying to do the best I can to work with it."

"You get used to the same helmet for a long period of time. My last helmet, I wore it the last four Super Bowls, so it was a pretty great helmet for me. I hated to put it on the shelf," said Brady, whose first Lombardi Trophy victory was in 2002. "It's kind of what I'm dealing with."

