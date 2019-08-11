Pittsburgh Steelers WR Coach Darryl Drake Dies at 62

Uncredited/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers coach Darryl Drake died Sunday.

He was 62.

"We are at a loss for words following Darryl Drake’s passing this morning," Steelers owner Art Rooney II said in a statement. "Darryl had such an impact on the players he coached and everyone he worked with throughout his entire career. He was a passionate coach and had a tremendous spirit toward life, his family, his faith and the game of football.

"Our prayers and thoughts are with his wife, Sheila, his three daughters, his grandchildren and entire family during this difficult time."

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin also released a statement, calling Drake a "close friend."

"Darryl was a close friend and had a tremendous impact on my coaching career," Tomlin said. "He was an amazing husband, father and grandfather, and it is difficult to put into words the grief our entire team is going through right now.

"Darryl loved the game of football and every player he ever coached. We will use our faith to guide us and help his family throughout the difficult time."

Drake joined the Steelers last season after spending the previous five years with the Arizona Cardinals as their wide receivers coach. He held the same position with the Chicago Bears from 2004-2012 after a long collegiate coaching career that included stops at Western Kentucky, Baylor, Georgia and Texas.

Drake began his coaching career after his playing career ended in 1983. He played wide receiver at Western Kentucky from 1975-78 before a brief professional run that included time spent with Washington and the Cincinnati Bengals.