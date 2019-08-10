Report: Alabama's Trey Sanders Expected to Miss Season with Foot Injury

Photo Credit: 247Sports

Alabama Crimson Tide running back Trey Sanders is reportedly expected to miss the entire 2019 college football season after suffering a "significant foot injury" during Thursday's practice.

Matt Zenitz of AL.com provided the update Saturday.

Sanders joined the Tide as a 5-star prospect and the No. 6 overall player in the 2019 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He was also listed as the nation's top incoming running back.

Although Bama hasn't released an official depth chart, head coach Nick Saban hinted Wednesday the highly touted freshman was trending toward making an immediate impact.

"Trey Sanders is doing really, really well in camp," Saban told reporters. "His work ethic is really good. He's learning every day. His attention to detail seems to be pretty good. He's got some ability that may be able to contribute to the team."

The Tide backfield is a work in progress after Josh Jacobs and Damien Harris headed for the NFL. Najee Harris and Brian Robinson Jr. are the top returning options, but there was definitely a path to playing time for a healthy Sanders.

Jerome Ford should now have the inside track on the No. 3 running back job with Chadarius Townsend moving back to wide receiver. Keilan Robinson, a four-star prospect, is another freshman option.

Sanders' potential within the Alabama offensive scheme remains sky high if he can return to full strength before the 2020 campaign.