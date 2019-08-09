Nick Saban Says Alabama Working to Play 10 Power 5 Conference Games a Season

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IAugust 9, 2019

SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on during the first half against the Clemson Tigers in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Alabama head coach Nick Saban would like for his team to only play fellow Power 5 programs moving forward, according to a recent conversation with ESPN's Chris Low.

"I was in the NFL where we played all the games against NFL teams," Saban reasoned to Low on Friday. "But let's play at least 10 Power 5 games. It would be better for the players, better for the fans, and I think you wouldn't have to worry that if you lost a game that you wouldn't have as much of a chance to still be in [the College Football Playoff]. 

"They talk about strength of schedule now, but how do you really evaluate that?"

Strength of schedule has been a point of contention surrounding the Crimson Tide in recent years, and heading into the 2019-20 season, CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli ranked Alabama as having the weakest schedule in the SEC. 

However, according to Low, "Alabama leads all Power 5 schools with 17 games the past three years against teams that finished the season ranked in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Crimson Tide are 14-3 in those games, including a 4-2 record in the College Football Playoff."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Saban: Bama Working Toward 10 Power 5 Games

    Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
    Alabama Crimson Tide Football

    Saban: Bama Working Toward 10 Power 5 Games

    Chris Low
    via ESPN.com

    Oklahoma Starting DB Tre Norwood Out for Season

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Oklahoma Starting DB Tre Norwood Out for Season

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Quinnen Williams: 'Sometimes I Forget That I Am Getting Paid'

    Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
    Alabama Crimson Tide Football

    Quinnen Williams: 'Sometimes I Forget That I Am Getting Paid'

    Andrew Olson
    via Saturday Down South

    Report: 5-Star Freshman Absent from Alabama Practice

    Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
    Alabama Crimson Tide Football

    Report: 5-Star Freshman Absent from Alabama Practice

    Andrew Olson
    via Saturday Down South