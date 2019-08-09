Report: Raiders Concerned About Antonio Brown's Behavior, Helmet Grievance

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

Antonio Brown is five months into his tenure with the Oakland Raiders, and the team is already dealing with the kind of drama that preceded Brown's departure from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday that the star wide receiver was upset with the fact that he can no longer wear his preferred helmet because it's no longer certified by the National Operating Committee for Standards and Athletic Equipment. He has filed a grievance against the league.



According to NFL Network's Michael Silver, the issue has taken on greater significance for the Raiders:

Silver added that Brown "loudly voiced his displeasure" when informed he'd have to swap his old helmet for a newer model and then "stormed out of the facility in protest." The problems extend beyond the concerns over the helmet:

Schefter reported Brown "will not play football again" unless his old helmet is approved. According to Schefter, Brown believes the newer helmets impede his vision when he's attempting to make a catch.

This is all happening while Brown recovers from "extreme frostbite" on his feet. He reportedly suffered the injury after not wearing protective footwear before using a cryogenic chamber.

Brown's relationship with the Steelers rapidly deteriorated toward the end of the 2018 season, and he demanded and received a trade this past winter.

Now, it seems he's creating headaches for a new team—one that gave him a little more than $30.1 million guaranteed.

HBO couldn't have picked a better time to follow the Raiders for Hard Knocks.