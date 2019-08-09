Report: Raiders Concerned About Antonio Brown's Behavior, Helmet Grievance

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 9, 2019

FILE - In this June 11, 2019, file photo, Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown is shown during an NFL football minicamp in Alameda, Calif. The Raiders and their big personalities like Antonio Brown and Richie Incognito are ready to be stars on HBO's
Eric Risberg/Associated Press

Antonio Brown is five months into his tenure with the Oakland Raiders, and the team is already dealing with the kind of drama that preceded Brown's departure from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday that the star wide receiver was upset with the fact that he can no longer wear his preferred helmet because it's no longer certified by the National Operating Committee for Standards and Athletic Equipment. He has filed a grievance against the league.

According to NFL Network's Michael Silver, the issue has taken on greater significance for the Raiders:

Silver added that Brown "loudly voiced his displeasure" when informed he'd have to swap his old helmet for a newer model and then "stormed out of the facility in protest." The problems extend beyond the concerns over the helmet:

Schefter reported Brown "will not play football again" unless his old helmet is approved. According to Schefter, Brown believes the newer helmets impede his vision when he's attempting to make a catch.

This is all happening while Brown recovers from "extreme frostbite" on his feet. He reportedly suffered the injury after not wearing protective footwear before using a cryogenic chamber.

Brown's relationship with the Steelers rapidly deteriorated toward the end of the 2018 season, and he demanded and received a trade this past winter.

Now, it seems he's creating headaches for a new team—one that gave him a little more than $30.1 million guaranteed.

HBO couldn't have picked a better time to follow the Raiders for Hard Knocks.

Related

    Jason Witten Can Relate to AB's Helmet Woes

    Oakland Raiders logo
    Oakland Raiders

    Jason Witten Can Relate to AB's Helmet Woes

    David Moore
    via SportsDay

    Breaking: AB Might Retire

    Antonio Brown has told Raiders officials that he won't play football again if he can't wear his old helmet (Schefter)

    Oakland Raiders logo
    Oakland Raiders

    Breaking: AB Might Retire

    Antonio Brown has told Raiders officials that he won't play football again if he can't wear his old helmet (Schefter)

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    HBO launching weekly Hard Knocks podcast

    Oakland Raiders logo
    Oakland Raiders

    HBO launching weekly Hard Knocks podcast

    Silver And Black Pride
    via Silver And Black Pride

    Raiders Expect WR Antonio Brown Back Soon

    Oakland Raiders logo
    Oakland Raiders

    Raiders Expect WR Antonio Brown Back Soon

    Darin Gantt
    via ProFootballTalk