Ga. Southern QB Shai Werts Has Cocaine Charge Dismissed; Says It Was Bird Poop

Chris Thelen/Getty Images

The prosecutor in Saluda County, South Carolina, dropped a charge of cocaine possession against Georgia Southern quarterback Shai Werts after police identified and tested a substance on the hood of his car, according to Travis Jaudon of the Savannah Morning News.

Authorities pulled Werts over for speeding and discovered a white powder on his vehicle. Field tests at the scene initially came back as positive for cocaine. Werts, however, told officers it was bird poop he had tried washing off the car.

