Ga. Southern QB Shai Werts Has Cocaine Charge Dismissed; Says It Was Bird Poop

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 9, 2019

STATESBORO, GA - SEPTEMBER 08: Shai Werts #4 of the Georgia Southern Eagles walks to the sideline during the fourth quarter of their game against the University of Massachusetts Minutemen on September 8, 2018 in Statesboro, Georgia. (Photo by Chris Thelen/Getty Images)
Chris Thelen/Getty Images

The prosecutor in Saluda County, South Carolina, dropped a charge of cocaine possession against Georgia Southern quarterback Shai Werts after police identified and tested a substance on the hood of his car, according to Travis Jaudon of the Savannah Morning News

Authorities pulled Werts over for speeding and discovered a white powder on his vehicle. Field tests at the scene initially came back as positive for cocaine. Werts, however, told officers it was bird poop he had tried washing off the car.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

