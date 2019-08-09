Panthers HC Ron Rivera Says He Called Timeout to Test Bears Kicker Elliott Fry

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 9, 2019

Chicago Bears kicker Elliott Fry warms up before team's NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky)
Amr Alfiky/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera used a strategic timeout during Thursday's preseason opener to help the Chicago Bears.

Per ESPN's Jeff Dickerson, Rivera admitted after the game he called a timeout before Bears kicker Elliott Fry attempted a 43-yard field goal to help head coach Matt Nagy's evaluation process.

"You know what is funny, I did that to help the Bears because they are in a kicking contest," Rivera said.

       

