Eagles Backup QB Nate Sudfeld Carted off with Apparent Broken Arm Injury

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorAugust 9, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 08: Nate Sudfeld #7 of the Philadelphia Eagles throws a pass against the Tennessee Titans in the first quarter of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 8, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld left his team's Week 1 preseason game against the Tennessee Titans with an apparent wrist injury, per Bo Wulf of The Athletic.

Zach Berman of The Athletic reported that an air cast was placed on Sudfeld's left hand. The signal-caller was taken off the field in a cart.

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer described the play during which the injury occurred:

Cody Kessler took over for Sudfeld, who went 10-of-18 for 177 yards and one touchdown pass before exiting.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

