Eagles Backup QB Nate Sudfeld Carted off with Apparent Broken Arm Injury

Eagles Backup QB Nate Sudfeld Carted off with Apparent Broken Arm InjuryAugust 9, 2019
Philadelphia Eagles backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld left his team's Week 1 preseason game against the Tennessee Titans with an apparent wrist injury, per Bo Wulf of The Athletic.
Zach Berman of The Athletic reported that an air cast was placed on Sudfeld's left hand. The signal-caller was taken off the field in a cart.
Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer described the play during which the injury occurred:
Jeff McLane @Jeff_McLane
Nate Sudfeld braced himself as he was tackled to the ground. Not pretty on the replay. #Eagles
Cody Kessler took over for Sudfeld, who went 10-of-18 for 177 yards and one touchdown pass before exiting.
This article will be updated to provide more information soon.
