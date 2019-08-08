Cowboys DE Robert Quinn Suspended 2 Games for Substance-Abuse Policy Violation

Michael Owen Baker/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn, who's set to undergo surgery for a fractured left hand suffered in practice this week, received a two-game suspension Thursday for a violation of the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Sean Kiernan, Quinn's agent, released a statement about the league's decision:

The Cowboys acquired the two-time Pro Bowl selection in a March trade with the Miami Dolphins.

Quinn, who spent the first seven years of his NFL career with the Los Angeles Rams, tallied 38 total tackles, 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles across 16 appearances for Miami last season. He's recorded 69 sacks in 111 regular-season games.

The 29-year-old UNC product said last month winning the Super Bowl was his only goal for this season.

"There's only one goal in mind," he told reporters. "You know where that's at, to be standing up on that podium. Let's not sugarcoat it. We want to be standing up on that podium, what is it, February something, in Miami. That's our goal. Let's not sugarcoat it. We've got to put it out there. Again, I like this group here. I get to work with them and let's see if we can make it happen."

Patrik Walker of CBS Sports reported the Cowboys were hopeful Quinn would recover from hand surgery quickly enough to play in Week 1 against the New York Giants.

Dallas' defensive line depth is already being tested. Along with Quinn, DeMarcus Lawrence (shoulder) and Tyrone Crawford (hip) have also been sidelined during training camp. Randy Gregory also remains suspended indefinitely but hasn't filed for reinstatement, per Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk.

Taco Charlton, Dorance Armstrong and Joe Jackson lead the group of players who will likely see more snaps at defensive end with the first-team defense.