1 Trade Every Contender Should Make to Go All-In

10 of 10

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Utah Jazz Receive: Robert Covington

Minnesota Timberwolves Receive: Dante Exum, Tony Bradley, 2021 second-round pick (via Golden State), 2022 second-round pick (via San Antonio)

It took just two NBA seasons for Donovan Mitchell to convince the Jazz their time is now. One Mike Conley trade here, a major-money deal for Bojan Bogdanovic there, and suddenly Utah looks as ferocious as any Western Conference team based outside of Los Angeles.

But the Jazz aren't in position to rest on their laurels. The conference's midsection is so tightly packed that one move could have a major influence. For instance, if Utah brokered a deal for three-and-D ace Robert Covington, it might find the missing piece to take it from good to great.

The Jazz have almost everything. Mitchell is an electric force at both ends. Rudy Gobert is the best rim protector in the business. Conley is an ideal sidekick, as he's comfortable in the spotlight but just as productive outside it. Bogdanovic and Joe Ingles are the sure long-range shooters who keep opposing defenses honest, and they're also capable of making plays off the dribble.

Still, it's hard not to envision another opening for a shutdown perimeter stopper. And since Gobert isn't a spacer, said stopper should shoot the three at a high clip.

Covington can scratch both itches. He's averaged 2.3 triples per game and hit 36.0 percent of them for his career. In 2017-18, his last full season, he held top-five rankings in defensive win shares (4.5, fifth) and ESPN.com's defensive real plus-minus (4.24, third).

That could make him a keeper for Minnesota, but the Wolves might prefer to use this trade to get players who better fit the timeline of Karl-Anthony Towns.

Given the club's question marks at point guard—Jeff Teague's contract expires next summer—it could be a bigger fan of Dante Exum than most. It might also see Tony Bradley as a suitable long-term backup for Towns. Add a couple of second-rounders to the pot, and Minnesota's future would brighten a bit.

Unless noted otherwise, statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference and NBA.com.

Zach Buckley covers the NBA for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter, @ZachBuckleyNBA.