Report: Klay Thompson Targeting February or March Return from Torn ACL Injury

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 27, 2019

Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson (11) drives past Houston Rockets' Iman Shumpert during the first half of Game 6 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Friday, May 10, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay/Associated Press

Although he tore his ACL in the NBA Finals, Klay Thompson could still make a significant impact during the 2019-20 season.

"The feeling internally is that he will be back some point February or March kind of as the target dates," Nick Friedell said on ESPN (via Dan Feldman of NBC Sports).

This would give the guard plenty of time to get up to game speed and once again be a difference-maker in the postseason should his team get there.

               

