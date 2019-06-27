Report: Klay Thompson Targeting February or March Return from Torn ACL Injury

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Although he tore his ACL in the NBA Finals, Klay Thompson could still make a significant impact during the 2019-20 season.

"The feeling internally is that he will be back some point February or March kind of as the target dates," Nick Friedell said on ESPN (via Dan Feldman of NBC Sports).

This would give the guard plenty of time to get up to game speed and once again be a difference-maker in the postseason should his team get there.

