Antonio Brown's Foot Injury Has NFL Wondering If Raiders Made a Mistake

People are laughing at Antonio Brown. Absolutely, unabashedly laughing.

Earlier this week, Pro Football Talk's (and former B/R colleague) Chris Simms reported that the Raiders' star receiver had suffered frostbite on his feet after using a cryotherapy machine, and the NFL reacted with…derision.

He should change his nickname from Mr. Big Chest to "Mr. Frozen Feet," one NFL scout joked to me.

Or how about this quip I also heard from someone in the league: Ben Roethlisberger went on his radio show and complained the cryogenic chamber ran the wrong route.

This is professional football. It can be cruel as hell. Few people are spared.

If Brown does, indeed, have frostbite, that's no laughing matter. It is a devastating injury that not only causes extensive pain but can also impact Brown's quality of life once football is over.

If you want a sense of just how bad it could be for Brown, consider what U.S. Olympic sprinter Justin Gatlin told TMZ Sports this week in recounting a similar injury he suffered in a cryogenic chamber in 2011.

"It was a disaster," Gatlin said. "I had, like, boils and blisters all over my ankles."

Gatlin said his feet were as wretched as the photos Brown posted of his own blistered feet.

Most critically for Brown and the Raiders, Gatlin said it took him months to recover as a medical professional had to pop different blisters daily.

Now, we don't know for certain if Brown has frostbite, since the Raiders have been publicly mum on the subject, only saying Brown is day-to-day. (Teams don't have to list injuries in the preseason, but that would be quite a report: Brown...doubtful...frostbite.) And just a few days ago, a source close to Brown told me he'd be OK in a few weeks. So, until Brown says specifically what happened, part of this is guesswork.

Dr. Mindy Mar, a spokesperson for the nonprofit Foundation for Chiropractic Progress and a sports medicine provider for several teams, including USA Cricket and America's Cup racing, said it's unlikely to be frostbite.

"[Frostbite] affects toes more and usually takes longer exposure to extreme cold temperatures than the two to three minutes people spend in a cryotherapy chamber," Mar said. "There is always a risk when exposed to extreme temperatures, especially if there were preexisting dermatology conditions and/or tissue injury at the time."

Still, Brown's injury, whatever it is, likely will require time to get better.

"Any tissue or burn damage needs about a week or two to naturally scab and heal," Mar said. "Any pressure or irritation to damaged tissue, even just walking on the soles of our feet, will slow down healing."

That last part about the slowing of healing due to walking on the feet is interesting. One thing we do know is Brown was limping on his feet while they were injured, as we saw on the first episode of HBO's Hard Knocks.

It appears Brown won't be back on the field for a while. And that—this whole situation—has some people around the league who thought the Raiders won their trade with the Steelers for Brown (by a great margin) rethinking their analysis.

Let's go back in time for a moment. Brown was benched prior to the final game of last season after a confrontation with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The Steelers later traded Brown, one of the best receivers of his generation, to the Raiders for a third- and fifth-round pick.

The Raiders signed Brown to a three-year, $50.1 million deal with $30.1 million guaranteed.

That Oakland acquired a talent like Brown without giving up so much as a second-round pick was seen by a number of team personnel as a heist by the Raiders.

If Brown does end up missing significant time, however, Frostbitegate could change some of those opinions.

The doubts teams have are manifested in their belief there will always be some type of drama with Brown. Is that fair? No. But that's what they think.

The Raiders didn't pay Brown $30 million guaranteed to miss practice time (and potentially games). If the damage is bad (and it sure looks bad), he could have lingering issues with his feet for months.

And that's no joke.