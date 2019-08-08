Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey Interested in Raiders, Titans for 2021 NFL Free Agency

AJ Mast/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey named Tennessee and Las Vegas as two places he would like to play should he leave the Jags in free agency after the 2020 season.

Appearing on the Bussin' With The Boys podcast hosted by Tennessee Titans offensive linemen Taylor Lewan and linebacker Will Compton (h/t NFL.com's Adam Maya), Ramsey discussed his ideal landing spot: "It would probably be either here [Tennessee] or Vegas. I like Vegas. ... It's got no state income tax. Here don't either."

Ramsey is a Smyrna, Tennessee, native, which could make the Titans players for his services in free agency. Meanwhile, the Oakland Raiders are set to move to Las Vegas following the 2019 season, and that may put them in the running for Ramsey as well.

