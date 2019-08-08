Clemson HC Dabo Swinney Says Kelly Bryant Won't Receive 2018-19 Title Ring

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 8, 2019

Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant talks with teammates on the bench during an NCAA college football intra-squad spring game Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson/Associated Press

Despite appearing in four games for the Clemson Tigers last season before leaving the program, quarterback Kelly Bryant will not receive a championship ring.

According to ESPN's Chris Low, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney explained the reasoning Wednesday: "He wasn't on the team. You've gotta be on the team to get a ring. I love Kelly and appreciate what he did for us, but he decided to move on."

Bryant left Clemson when true freshman Trevor Lawrence took over as the starting quarterback, and the Tigers went on to win the national championship with a 44-16 victory over Alabama.

Bryant transferred to Missouri as a graduate transfer, and he is set to start in 2019.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    The Biggest Assumptions of the 2019 Season

    What could go wrong in CFB this year?

    Clemson Football logo
    Clemson Football

    The Biggest Assumptions of the 2019 Season

    What could go wrong in CFB this year?

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report

    What They Are Saying: Giants like what they see from Lawrence

    Clemson Football logo
    Clemson Football

    What They Are Saying: Giants like what they see from Lawrence

    robertmacraetci
    via The Clemson Insider

    Clemson Football: 10 Reasonable Expectations for 2019 season

    Clemson Football logo
    Clemson Football

    Clemson Football: 10 Reasonable Expectations for 2019 season

    Rubbing the Rock
    via Rubbing the Rock

    Chad Smith and Tigers have a chip on their shoulders heading into 2019

    Clemson Football logo
    Clemson Football

    Chad Smith and Tigers have a chip on their shoulders heading into 2019

    David Hood
    via TigerNet.com