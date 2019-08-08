Clemson HC Dabo Swinney Says Kelly Bryant Won't Receive 2018-19 Title Ring

L.G. Patterson/Associated Press

Despite appearing in four games for the Clemson Tigers last season before leaving the program, quarterback Kelly Bryant will not receive a championship ring.

According to ESPN's Chris Low, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney explained the reasoning Wednesday: "He wasn't on the team. You've gotta be on the team to get a ring. I love Kelly and appreciate what he did for us, but he decided to move on."

Bryant left Clemson when true freshman Trevor Lawrence took over as the starting quarterback, and the Tigers went on to win the national championship with a 44-16 victory over Alabama.

Bryant transferred to Missouri as a graduate transfer, and he is set to start in 2019.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.