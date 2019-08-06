Cowboys News: Robert Quinn Suffers Fractured Hand Injury; Could Play Opener

Michael Owen Baker/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn suffered a fractured hand Tuesday but is expected to be ready for his team's Sept. 8 regular-season opener against the New York Giants, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Quinn, 29, amassed 38 tackles, 15 quarterback hits and 6.5 sacks for the Miami Dolphins last season. He's expected to start at defensive end with DeMarcus Lawrence.

Miami traded Quinn to Dallas on March 28 for a 2020 sixth-round draft pick.

Two other Cowboys defensive linemen are already rehabbing injuries this offseason, though both are expected back for the Giants game.

Lawrence, who led the team with 10.5 sacks last year but is on the PUP list after shoulder surgery, should be good to go.

Defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford, who is on the PUP list after hip surgery, should also be ready by Week 1. He had 5.5 sacks last year.

Per Football Outsiders, Dallas ranked sixth-worst in adjusted sack rate last year, and that was with Randy Gregory on the field. The Cowboys will be without him indefinitely after his fourth violation of the NFL's substance abuse policy. Gregory finished second on the team behind Lawrence with six sacks and 15 quarterback hits last year.

The Cowboys will depend on Quinn to fill the void. By all accounts, he'll get that chance despite the injury setback.